John F. Murray Funeral Home - Flourtown
1220 Bethlehem Pike
Flourtown, PA 19031
(215)233-4888
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Shrine of the Miraculous Medal
500 E. Chelten Ave
Philadelphia, PA
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Shrine of the Miraculous Medal
500 E. Chelten Ave
Philadelphia, PA
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:45 AM
Shrine of the Miraculous Medal
500 E. Chelten Ave
Philadelphia, PA
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Shrine of the Miraculous Medal
500 E. Chelten Ave
Philadelphia, PA
Interment
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Princeton Abbey and Cemetery
75 Mapleton Rd
Princeton, NJ
JOSEPH V. CUMMINS

JOSEPH V. CUMMINS Notice
CUMMINS
JOSEPH V., C.M.
On October 5, 2019. Brother of Nancy, Michael C.M., John, Greg, and the late Mary and Thomas. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to his Viewings Wednesday from 3-5 P.M. and 7-9 P.M. and again on Thursday from 8:30-9:45 A.M. at Shrine of the Miraculous Medal, 500 E. Chelten Ave Philadelphia, PA 19144. Funeral Mass will follow on Thursday at 10 A.M Interment will be Thursday at 2PM at Princeton Abbey and Cemetery 75 Mapleton Rd., Princeton, NJ 08540. Memorial Donations may be made to the Congregation of the Mission, 500 E. Chelten Ave Phila, PA 19144.

JOHN F. MURRAY FH, Flourtown
www.murrayfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 8, 2019
