CUMMINS
JOSEPH V., C.M.
On October 5, 2019. Brother of Nancy, Michael C.M., John, Greg, and the late Mary and Thomas. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to his Viewings Wednesday from 3-5 P.M. and 7-9 P.M. and again on Thursday from 8:30-9:45 A.M. at Shrine of the Miraculous Medal, 500 E. Chelten Ave Philadelphia, PA 19144. Funeral Mass will follow on Thursday at 10 A.M Interment will be Thursday at 2PM at Princeton Abbey and Cemetery 75 Mapleton Rd., Princeton, NJ 08540. Memorial Donations may be made to the Congregation of the Mission, 500 E. Chelten Ave Phila, PA 19144.
