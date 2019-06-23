Home

Hollen Funeral Home
3160 Grant Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 698-2500
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hollen Funeral Home
3160 Grant Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19114
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Hollen Funeral Home
3160 Grant Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19114
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Hilary of Poitiers Church
Rydal, PA
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Washington Crossing National Cemetery
MCGARRITY
JOSEPH V.


June 20, 2019. Age 74. Devoted

husband of Eileen (nee McGlynn). Beloved dad of Colleen McGarrity and Megan Gleason (Bobby). Loving Pop-Pop of 5 grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Thursday from 6 to 8 P.M. and again Friday from 8:30 to 9:30 A.M. at HOLLEN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Thomas J. Fluehr F.D.) 3160 Grant Ave. (W. of Academy Rd.) Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. St. Hilary of Poitiers Church Rydal, PA. Int. to be held on Tuesday July 2nd at 11 A.M. Washington Crossing National Cem. In lieu of flowers, family request donations to Fox Chase Cancer Center in Joe's name.
www.hollenfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on June 23, 2019
