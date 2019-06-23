|
MCGARRITY
JOSEPH V.
June 20, 2019. Age 74. Devoted
husband of Eileen (nee McGlynn). Beloved dad of Colleen McGarrity and Megan Gleason (Bobby). Loving Pop-Pop of 5 grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Thursday from 6 to 8 P.M. and again Friday from 8:30 to 9:30 A.M. at HOLLEN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Thomas J. Fluehr F.D.) 3160 Grant Ave. (W. of Academy Rd.) Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. St. Hilary of Poitiers Church Rydal, PA. Int. to be held on Tuesday July 2nd at 11 A.M. Washington Crossing National Cem. In lieu of flowers, family request donations to Fox Chase Cancer Center in Joe's name.
Published on Philly.com on June 23, 2019