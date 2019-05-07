|
|
DeSALVO
JOSEPH W.
On May 4, 2019, of Lafayette Hill, age 78. Beloved husband of 53 years of Mary Jane (nee Kilrain), devoted father of Joseph W. DeSalvo and Mary Correll (Chris). Loving Pop Pop of Christopher and Chase and brother of Madeline Sweeney. Funeral Mass Friday, May 10, 11 A.M. at St. Philip Neri Church, 437 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, Pa. Viewing Thursday eve. 6 - 8 P.M. and Friday, 9:30 - 11 A.M. at the Church. Interment private. Memorial donations in Joe's name may be made to Saint Joseph's Preparatory School, 1733 Girard Ave., Phila., Pa. 19130. www.sjprep.org
www.lownes.com
Published on Philly.com on May 7, 2019