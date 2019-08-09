|
ROBBINS
JOSEPH W. "JOE"
Age 66, of Villanova, Pa, on August 4th, 2019.
Survived by his wife Barbara Blair, his sons Brett (Malina) and Daniel (Alex), his daughter Melissa, his stepdaughter Emma Bazilian, his grand-children Ava and Aria, his brothers David (Sue) and Ed (Olivia), and his sister Susan Robbins (Donna Molitor). Brother of the late John Robbins, and son of the late Jean C. (nee McDonough) and Maurice Robbins.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Graveside Service on Monday, August 12th, 2:00 P.M., at Edgewood Memorial Park, 325 Baltimore Pike, Glen Mills, PA 19342.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to The Cancer Support Community of Greater Philadelphia, 200 Kirk Road, Warminster, PA 18934 would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 9, 2019