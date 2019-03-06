Home

POWERED BY

Services
EDWARD J. PETNER FUNERAL HOME, LTD
6421 FRANKFORD AVE
Philadelphia, PA 19135
(215) 338-1466
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH WEBSTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH WEBSTER

Notice Condolences Flowers

JOSEPH WEBSTER Notice
WEBSTER
JOSEPH


March 1, 2019. Beloved father of Meghan Webster. Loving son of the late James and Rita Webster. Dear brother of James (Luann), Michael (Rosemary), Mary (William) Koehler and the late Kathleen Webster. Joe was an alumni of St. Timothy Grade School and LaSalle College HS. Joe played and coached baseball and basketball at many athletic clubs in NE Phila. throughout his life. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing Friday Eve 6 P.M. and again Saturday morning 8:30 to 10 A.M., THE EDWARD J. PETNER FUNERAL HOME (Family Owned and Operated), 6421 Frankford Ave. at Levick St. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 A.M. St. Timothy Church. Int. Magnolia Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joe's memory to the , 1818 Market St., Suite 2820, Phila., PA 19103.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now