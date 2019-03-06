|
|
WEBSTER
JOSEPH
March 1, 2019. Beloved father of Meghan Webster. Loving son of the late James and Rita Webster. Dear brother of James (Luann), Michael (Rosemary), Mary (William) Koehler and the late Kathleen Webster. Joe was an alumni of St. Timothy Grade School and LaSalle College HS. Joe played and coached baseball and basketball at many athletic clubs in NE Phila. throughout his life. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing Friday Eve 6 P.M. and again Saturday morning 8:30 to 10 A.M., THE EDWARD J. PETNER FUNERAL HOME (Family Owned and Operated), 6421 Frankford Ave. at Levick St. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 A.M. St. Timothy Church. Int. Magnolia Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joe's memory to the , 1818 Market St., Suite 2820, Phila., PA 19103.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 6, 2019