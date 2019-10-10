Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
On October 6, 2019, in his 98th year. Loving father of Ellyn Weiswasser, Susan Weiswasser and the late Ned Weiswasser. Son of the late Leah and Herbert Weiswasser. Brother of the late Bette Mondros. Uncle of Dr. Jacqueline Mondros and Herbert Mondros. Lifelong Philadelphian and a proud WWII Coast Guard veteran. Services and Interment are private. Contributions in his memory may be made to , 399 Market St., Ste. 102, Phila. PA 19106.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 10, 2019
