JOSEPH WEYAND
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Katherine of Siena Church
JOSEPH "PETE" WEYAND


1937 - 2019
July 27, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Anne (nee O'Neill), devoted father of Michael (Cindy), James (Marie), Karen Dasch (Ray), and Anne Westervelt (Ted). Loving Pop of 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Robert Weyand and Joan Carrigan; also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Joe was a retired employee of PGW after 42 years of service. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Thursday, August 1, 2019, 8:30 to 10:30 A.M. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.) Phila., PA followed by his Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. St. Katherine of Siena Church. Interment Resurrection Cem. In lieu of flowers contributions to Inn Dwelling, 109 E. Price St., Phila., PA 19144 in his memory would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on July 30, 2019
