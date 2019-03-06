|
|
ZAFRAN
JOSEPH
On March 4, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Esther (nee Axelman). Devoted father of Barbara Zeiger (Bruce) and Robin Zafran. Loving grand-father of Melissa Schwartzman (Eric), Allison Trout (Steven), and Robert Zeiger (Amy). Dear great grandfather of Leo, Emerson, Everett, Zachary, Harper, and Cameron. Cherished uncle and cousin. Adored friend of Rochelle Wolf. Relatives and friends are invited to funeral services Wednesday 1 P.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS ROSENBERGS RAPHAEL-SACKS, 6410 N. Broad St. Interment Har Jehuda Cem. Shiva will be observed at the home of Barbara and Bruce Zeiger through Friday afternoon. Contributions in his memory may be made to the .
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 6, 2019