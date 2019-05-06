|
MCLAUGHLIN
JOSEPHINE A.
age 76, of Drexel Hill, PA, formerly of Havertown, PA, passed away on May 4, 2019. Josephine was the loving mother of James McLaughlin (Kathleen), Anne McLaughlin, and Christine Bastian (Robert); dear sister of MaryAnne Keenan (Joe), Kathleen Manning (the late Frederick), and Nora Berkery (the late Dan); and devoted grandmother to 6 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Wednesday, May 8, 2019 6-8 P.M. and Thursday, May 9, 2019 9-10 A.M. at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082, 610-449-0300, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. at St. Laurence Catholic Church, 8245 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to the , 399 Market Street #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106 would be appreciated.
Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on May 6, 2019