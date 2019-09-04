Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPHINE PELUSO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPHINE A. (Corini) PELUSO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSEPHINE A. (Corini) PELUSO Notice
PELUSO
JOSEPHINE A. (nee Corini)


96, died August 30th, 2019. Survived by her son Michael A. Peluso, Jr, and her grand-children Jodi Madonna (Tom), John Lavin, Mary Jane Reed (Craig), Michael Lavin, Daniel Peluso and Christina Thompson.
Relatives and friends may attend a Visitation, ALL IN CHURCH on Friday, Sept. 6th, from 9:30 to 10:15 A.M., followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M., at St. Anastasia Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073. Inurnment SS. Peter and Paul Cem. Full obituary at
kishmemorialfuneralhome.com


logo

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOSEPHINE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.