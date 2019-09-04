|
PELUSO
JOSEPHINE A. (nee Corini)
96, died August 30th, 2019. Survived by her son Michael A. Peluso, Jr, and her grand-children Jodi Madonna (Tom), John Lavin, Mary Jane Reed (Craig), Michael Lavin, Daniel Peluso and Christina Thompson.
Relatives and friends may attend a Visitation, ALL IN CHURCH on Friday, Sept. 6th, from 9:30 to 10:15 A.M., followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M., at St. Anastasia Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073. Inurnment SS. Peter and Paul Cem. Full obituary at
kishmemorialfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 4, 2019