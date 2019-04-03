|
ARGENTIERO
JOSEPHINE B.
Of Phila. PA, passed away on March 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Mario Argentiero. Loving mother of Livia Hoffman (Larry) and Joanne Coyle (Frank). Dear sister of the late Domenic Tesauro. Also survived by her 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass Friday 10 A.M., St. Donato Church, 403 N. 65th St., Phila PA, with a Viewing in Church from 9 to 9:50 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to St. Donato Church, c/o Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Center, 1941 Wynnewood Road, Phila. PA 19151. Arr. by THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby PA, 610-449-0300
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 3, 2019