JOSEPHINE (Orsino) BAGGIO

JOSEPHINE (Orsino) BAGGIO Notice
BAGGIO
JOSEPHINE (nee Orsino)


April 9, 2019. Devoted wife of Nicholas "Sonny" Baggio, Jr. Beloved mother of Nick (Angela) Baggio III, Mia (Joe) Costa and Rosebud (Craig) Wenz. Mom-Mom of Nicholas Baggio IV, Brittany (Michael) Letizia, Joe Costa Jr., Victoria Baggio, Christina Baggio Julia Costa, Christian Baggio, Salvatore Baggio, Eric Wenz and Ava Wenz. Great-grand-mother of Natalie, Nadia and Harlei. Sister of Larry (Lori) Orsino. Predeceased by 3 brothers and 3 sisters. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING SATURDAY, 9:30 A.M., at The Church of St. Paul, 10th and Christian Sts., followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill NJ. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in Josephine's memory to St. Paul's Church, 910 Hutchinson St., Phila., PA 19147.

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 10, 2019
