BARRETT
JOSEPHINE C. (nee Brucker)
"JO CLAIRE"
Formerly of Abington, passed away November 26, 2019 at the age of 83 surrounded by her family. Beloved mother of Mike (Carny), Beth Mallon (Jamie), Tom (Terry) and the late Johnny. Loving grandmother of 10. Sister of Carol Walsh (Rick), preceded in death by brothers Gidge (Sandy) and Harry (Diane). Loving aunt and beloved "JoJo" to many. Relatives and friends are invited to call Friday 6 to 8 P.M. at FITZPATRICK FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Old York Rd. Abington and Saturday 9 to 9:45 A.M. at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 1500 Marian Rd., Abington, PA 19001 where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. Contri-butions may be made to Our Lady Help of Christians Memorial Fund at the above address.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 28, 2019