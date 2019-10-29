|
|
TEMPLETON
DR. JOSEPHINE "PINA"
GARGIULO
A former Children's Hospital of Philadelphia pediatric anesthe-siologist, died on October 25th, 2019 in her home in Bryn Mawr, PA. She was 79. Dr. Templeton was a pioneering woman in pediatric anesthe-siology for over thirty years, and although she never liked to make much of it, her stellar career laid the groundwork for future women in the field.
She was the beloved wife of the late John M. Templeton Jr., M.D. and is survived by her daughters, Heather Templeton Dill and Jennifer Templeton Simpson; two sons-in-law; six grandchildren; and two sisters. Visitation will be held on Monday November 4th from 5 to 8 P.M. EDT at CHADWICK & McKINNEY FUNERAL HOME, 30 E. Athens Ave., Ardmore PA 19003. A private Funeral Mass will be held in Winchester, TN, with a Memorial Service to be held in Philadelphia at a future date, of which due notice will be given. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Our Mother of Good Counsel Parish in Bryn Mawr, PA or the Anesthesiology Education Fund at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, PO Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178. Please make check's payable to Children's Hospital of Philadel-phia with "In memory of Josephine "Pina" Templeton" written on the memo. You may also give online at https://give.chop.edu. Please check the "in honor or in memory of" box when making your donation.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 29, 2019