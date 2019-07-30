|
|
SR. JOSEPHINE MARIE HARTY, OSF
ALICE HARTY
On July 29, 2019, of Aston, PA. Religious, Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass Friday August 02, 2019 11:00 A.M. at Assisi House, 600 Red Hill Rd., Aston, PA 19014. Prayer Service Friday 9:30 A.M. followed by her visitation. Interment Our Lady of Angels Cemetery Aston, PA Memorial donations in sister's name to The Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Rd., Aston, PA, 19014 would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on July 30, 2019