Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
2238-40 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 467-3838
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPHINE POLUTRO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPHINE POLUTRO

Notice Condolences Flowers

JOSEPHINE POLUTRO Notice
POLUTRO (POLLUTRI)
JOSEPHINE
Age 99, April 10, 2019. Dear sister of the late Louis Pollutri, Mary Sarabocco, Michael Pollutri and Dominic Polutro, dear aunt of Carmen (Joann), Dolores and Louis (Eileen); also survived by great nieces, great nephews, great great nephews and great great nieces. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Tuesday morning April 16th, 9 A.M. at Annunciation B.V.M. Church, 10th and Dickinson Sts. Funeral Mass to begin at 10 A.M. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers family requests donations to Little Sisters of the Poor, c/o Holy Family Home, 5300 Chester Ave., Phila., PA 19143 in Josephine's memory.

Share condolences at:
www.gangemifuneralhome.net

logo

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
Download Now