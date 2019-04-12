|
POLUTRO (POLLUTRI)
JOSEPHINE
Age 99, April 10, 2019. Dear sister of the late Louis Pollutri, Mary Sarabocco, Michael Pollutri and Dominic Polutro, dear aunt of Carmen (Joann), Dolores and Louis (Eileen); also survived by great nieces, great nephews, great great nephews and great great nieces. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Tuesday morning April 16th, 9 A.M. at Annunciation B.V.M. Church, 10th and Dickinson Sts. Funeral Mass to begin at 10 A.M. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers family requests donations to Little Sisters of the Poor, c/o Holy Family Home, 5300 Chester Ave., Phila., PA 19143 in Josephine's memory.
