Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JOSPEH CASEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSPEH M. CASEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOSPEH M. CASEY Notice
CASEY
JOSPEH M.
Suddenly on July 19, 2019, at the age of 74. Loving husband of Claire (nee Hess). Son of the late James and Regina (nee St. Clair). Devoted father of Colleen Jones (Paul), Kelly Ann McKenna (Edward) and Jennifer Jandrisitz (Greg); also survived by 8 grandchildren. Brother of Miriam Taylor (and the late Rich), Dolores Graeff (Tony), James (Ann), Patricia Sierko (and the late Robert) and the late Regina Grimmer ( Lewis) and Richard. Son in-law of Claire Hess. Relatives and friends are invited to gather Wed. 9:15 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. at St. Christopher Church, 13301 Proctor Rd., Phila., Pa. 19116. followed by his Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. Ressurrection Cem., In lieu of flowers, family prefers donations to The Superhero Project, 116 Clover Leaf lane, North Wales, Pa., 19454, in his memory

www.burnsfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.