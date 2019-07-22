|
|
CASEY
JOSPEH M.
Suddenly on July 19, 2019, at the age of 74. Loving husband of Claire (nee Hess). Son of the late James and Regina (nee St. Clair). Devoted father of Colleen Jones (Paul), Kelly Ann McKenna (Edward) and Jennifer Jandrisitz (Greg); also survived by 8 grandchildren. Brother of Miriam Taylor (and the late Rich), Dolores Graeff (Tony), James (Ann), Patricia Sierko (and the late Robert) and the late Regina Grimmer ( Lewis) and Richard. Son in-law of Claire Hess. Relatives and friends are invited to gather Wed. 9:15 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. at St. Christopher Church, 13301 Proctor Rd., Phila., Pa. 19116. followed by his Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. Ressurrection Cem., In lieu of flowers, family prefers donations to The Superhero Project, 116 Clover Leaf lane, North Wales, Pa., 19454, in his memory
www.burnsfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on July 22, 2019