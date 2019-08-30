|
GIORDANO
JOY MARIE
86, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 25, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Theresa and Michael Angelo Salerno. Joy was the beloved wife of the late Vincent John Giordano. She is survived by her; children, Guy (Carol), Maria Eshelman (John), and Michele Giordano (Paul Puskadi); grandchildren, Justine, Vincent (Kathleen), Cara Duffner (Pat), Giulia, Joymarie, and TessaMia; great-grandchildren, Ella Giordano and Luca Duffner. Joy's family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, Sept. 3, from 9 to 10AM, at the National Shrine of St. Rita Cascia, 1166 S. Broad St. Philadelphia, PA 19146. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10AM. Joy will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Joy M. Giordano may be sent to the - 1500 Walnut St #301, Phila, PA 19102.
