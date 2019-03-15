Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Donohue Funeral Home
366 W Lancaster Ave
Wayne, PA 19087
610-989-9600
JOYCE C. BARRETT

BARRETT
JOYCE C.


89, of Wayne PA, decided, along with God, that she was ready for the next adventure, (we are sure she debated the timing, and who was really in charge). She was a woman who lived and died on her terms. Her amazing hospice nurse commented one day, "wow she is not following any of the rules". And we said, "Welcome to the Joyce show".
She was predeceased by her beloved daughter Lauren, and former husband Bud. Surviving to tell the tales and surely em-bellish are her children, Chip (Krissy), Patrice (Jim), Mary Christina (Joe), Samantha, Matt, Ben (Kim), and son-like friend, Fred. Additionally, 17 grand-children and 3 great-grand-children have wonderful "Joycie" memories. And lastly, treasured friendships that spanned her life.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation, 9 to 10 A.M., Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at St. Katherine of Siena Church, 104 S. Aberdeen Ave, Wayne PA, and Mass following at 10 A.M. In lieu of flowers, give time and money to a . Arr. by
THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, Wayne PA, 610-989-9600

Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 15, 2019
