Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JOYCE CLEVELAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOYCE CLEVELAND

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOYCE CLEVELAND Notice
CLEVELAND
JOYCE


Age 83, passed away August 26, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, Pa to the late Theodore Hollings-worth and Josephine Swann-Hollingsworth who preceded her in death, along with her sister Delores Hollingsworth. She leaves to cherish her mem-ories a daughter Francesca Gonzalez, a stepdaughter Burhedita Gonzalez, her brother Theodore Hollingsworth Jr. from Colum-bus, Georgia. A host of other relatives. A private Service will be held September 3, 2019, 11 A.M. at Ivy Hill Cem. @ Easton Road Phila., Pa, 19150.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOYCE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.