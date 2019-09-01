|
CLEVELAND
JOYCE
Age 83, passed away August 26, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, Pa to the late Theodore Hollings-worth and Josephine Swann-Hollingsworth who preceded her in death, along with her sister Delores Hollingsworth. She leaves to cherish her mem-ories a daughter Francesca Gonzalez, a stepdaughter Burhedita Gonzalez, her brother Theodore Hollingsworth Jr. from Colum-bus, Georgia. A host of other relatives. A private Service will be held September 3, 2019, 11 A.M. at Ivy Hill Cem. @ Easton Road Phila., Pa, 19150.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 1, 2019