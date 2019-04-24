|
|
CUSICK
JOYCE D. (nee Davis)
Of Abington, PA passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday April 21, 2019 at the age of 85. Beloved bride of William J. Cusick, she is the loving mother of Bill, George (Susan) and Tom Cusick and Gramma of Madelaine, Tyler, Elizabeth, Katharine, Emily and Tom, Jr. (T. J.). She is also survived by her brother Robert Davis. A friend to all, Joyce was an avid tennis player who volunteered on the maternity floor of Abington Memorial Hospital for 37 years. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Service Friday 1:00 P.M. at St. Anne's Church, 2219 Welsh Rd. (at York Rd.) Abington, PA 19001 where the family will receive visitors from 11:00 A.M. until 12:45 P.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to St. Anne's Episcopal Church at the above address would be appreciated by the family.
Arrs. by FITZPATRICK FUNERAL HOME, Abington.
www.fitzpatrickabington.com
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 24, 2019