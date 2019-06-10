|
|
WIERZBICKI
JOYCE F.
On June 8, 2019, age 59. Beloved mother of Elizabeth McClatchy (Pete) and R.J. McClatchy. Devoted sister of John T. (Kathleen); loving friend of Domenic DiClementi; also survived by her Uncle Tom and many cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Thursday 8 A.M. at St. Stanislaus Church, 242 Fitzwater St., Phila., PA 19147 followed by her Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cem.
Published on Philly.com on June 10, 2019