JOYCE F. WIERZBICKI

JOYCE F. WIERZBICKI Notice
WIERZBICKI
JOYCE F.
On June 8, 2019, age 59. Beloved mother of Elizabeth McClatchy (Pete) and R.J. McClatchy. Devoted sister of John T. (Kathleen); loving friend of Domenic DiClementi; also survived by her Uncle Tom and many cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Thursday 8 A.M. at St. Stanislaus Church, 242 Fitzwater St., Phila., PA 19147 followed by her Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cem.

www.rachubinskiandrogersfh.com

Published on Philly.com on June 10, 2019
