FISHBEIN
JOYCE (nee Simkins)
October 28, 2019, of Elkins Park, PA. Beloved wife of the late Benjamin; loving mother of Michael Fishbein (Barbara), Daniel Fishbein (Edith Cheng) and Susan Dubow (Steven); cherished grandmother of Josh (Karen), Lauren (Frank), Adam, Samantha, Sarah, Staci, Hannah and Matthew; adored great-grandmother of Sara, Abigal and Olivia Joy.
Relatives and friends are invited to Services, Friday, 11 A.M., Reform Congregation Keneseth Israel, 8339 Old York Rd., Elkins Park, PA. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the late residence, following burial. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made Reform Cong. Keneseth Israel, JFCS or Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 30, 2019