|
|
FEHRS
JOYCE GROVES
Age 86, of Vero Beach, FL, died peacefully on Friday, February 22, 2019. Loving wife, mother and grandmother, Joy was born in Philadelphia, PA and had been a resident of Vero Beach since 1989, coming from Ocean City, NJ. She is survived by her husband, Edwin Fehrs and his 4 children; her daughter, Eileen G. Cowen (Stephen) of Dresher, PA; her son, Glenn Groves (Jerry) of Williamstown, NJ; daughter-in-law, Carolyne Groves; and 12 grandchildren. Joy was predeceased by her husband, Edward Groves and her son, Edward Groves, Jr. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made to VNA of Indian River County, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960. "Joy will be forever be in the hearts of all whose lives she touched."
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 3, 2019