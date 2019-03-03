Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JOYCE FEHRS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOYCE GROVES FEHRS

Notice Condolences Flowers

JOYCE GROVES FEHRS Notice
FEHRS
JOYCE GROVES
Age 86, of Vero Beach, FL, died peacefully on Friday, February 22, 2019. Loving wife, mother and grandmother, Joy was born in Philadelphia, PA and had been a resident of Vero Beach since 1989, coming from Ocean City, NJ. She is survived by her husband, Edwin Fehrs and his 4 children; her daughter, Eileen G. Cowen (Stephen) of Dresher, PA; her son, Glenn Groves (Jerry) of Williamstown, NJ; daughter-in-law, Carolyne Groves; and 12 grandchildren. Joy was predeceased by her husband, Edward Groves and her son, Edward Groves, Jr. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made to VNA of Indian River County, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960. "Joy will be forever be in the hearts of all whose lives she touched."
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.