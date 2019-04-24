|
|
SCHROEDER
JOYCE H.
Joyce, 96, of Lafayette Hill passed away at home on April 22, 2019. Born Nov. 7, 1922 in Milwaukee to the late Otto and Laura (Rhodee) Honeyager. Loving wife of the late Gordon Schroeder for 68 years. She loved travel, her dog Rocco, playing piano, exercising, and her loving family. Survived by children Joanne Penn (Thomas), Barbara Oelschlegel (Lawrence Jr.), and James Schroeder (Jeanne McQuisten); grandchildren Ian, Erich, Alex, Zach, Mike, and Heidi; and 8 great grandchildren; Memorial service at 10 A.M. on Fri. April 26 at New Life Presbyterian Church, 467 N. Easton Rd. Glenside, PA 19038. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Chestnut Hill Meals on Wheels or Montgomery County SPCA.
KirkandNiceInc.com
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 24, 2019