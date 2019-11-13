|
|
SAKEL
JOZEF F.
age 93, on November 10, 2019- of Ardmore, PA. Born to Katrina and Joseph Sakel, on Nov. 5, 1926, he was the youngest of eight children. Beloved husband for 60 years of the late Teresa Sakel (nee Batteaux). Survived by his six children: Susan, Bob, Lois, Mark, Terri and Joe; 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation on Fri. Nov. 15th from 6 to 8 PM or Saturday from 10 to 11 AM with Funeral Service to begin at 11 AM at MCCONAGHY FUNERAL HOME, 328 W. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore PA. Int. Calvary Cem. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Main Line Health HomeCare & Hospice, 240 N. Radnor-Chester Rd., Radnor PA 19087.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 13, 2019