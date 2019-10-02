Home

JUDE FRANEY
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa Church
13 E. Evesham Road
Runnemede, NJ
1941 - 2019
On Sept. 29, 2019, of Magnolia, NJ; formerly of Phila., PA. Age 78. Beloved husband of Fran (nee Waugh). Devoted father of David (Christine), Stephen (Kim), and Eric (Ericha) and stepfather of Pamela Ramanathan (Janahan) and Evan Fleischer. Loving grandfather of Katherine Christine, Andrew, Matthew, Jack, and Dylan and step grandfather of Kannan, Keeran, and Kalyani. Dear brother of Mary Picciolo (Vincent), Mildred Carroll (Timothy), Catherine Rotondi (Cesare), Maureen Esterlund (Gregory), Anne Braunstein (Joseph), Patricia Handy (Michael), and Carol Okupniak (Michael) and the late Marilyn Franey. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Jude was a member of MUFON and the American Radio Relay League (ARRL).
There will be a Memorial Mass 12 Noon Saturday, October 5th at Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa Church, 13 E. Evesham Road, Runnemede, NJ 08078. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jude's memory to Voorhees Animal Orphanage, 419 Cooper Road, Voorhees, NJ 08043, Animal Welfare Associ-ation, 509 Centennial Blvd., Voorhees, NJ 08043, or St. Joseph's Indian School, 1301 North Main St., Chamberlain, SD 57325. Family and friends may share memories at:

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 2, 2019
