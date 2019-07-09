FLANNERY

JUDITH ANN

Age 77, of Swarthmore, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Great Falls Assisted Living in Herndon, VA. Born August 20, 1941 in Harrisburg, she was the daughter of the late John J. and Emily (Elison) Flannery.

Judy earned her Bachelor's Degree from College of Notre Dame of Maryland in 1963 and her Masters of Social Work in 1965 from The Catholic University of America. During her career as a social worker she was employed by Delaware County Children and Youth Service as the Director of Daycare Social Services; Miseri-cordia Hospital, Philadelphia as the Assistant Director, Social Service Department; American Cancer Society Philadelphia Division as the Vice President, Patient Services and Public Issues and United Way of Southeastern Pennsylvania as the Employers and Child Care Coordinator.

Judy was a member of St. John Chrysostom Catholic Church, Wallingford. She was very involved with the Peace and Justice Program at the church. She was a dedicated long-time volunteer with the Pastoral Care Program at Thomas Jefferson Hospital.

Judy is survived by her two sisters, Mary Louise Demeo of Reston, VA and Kathleen Paulson of Fredericksburg, VA; three nieces Julie Tacinelli, Laura Chace and Erica Paulson and six great nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, 11:00 A.M. July 11, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 400 East Simpson St., Mechanicsburg. Viewing will be held 9:30 until 10:30 A.M. Thursday at MALPEZZI FUNERAL HOME, 8 Market Plaza Way, Mechanicsburg. Burial will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contribu-tions may be made to St. John Chrysostom Catholic Church, 617 S. Providence Rd., Walling-ford, PA 19086 or Thomas Jefferson Hospital, Pastoral Care Program, 111 S. 11th Street Philadelphia, PA 19107. www.malpezzifuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on July 9, 2019