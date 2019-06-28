|
CIVAN
JUDITH (nee Hochstein)
On June 27, 2019, of Phila., PA. Beloved wife of Dr. Mortimer M. Civan, loving mother of Ethan Civan, Jesse Civan and the late David Civan, sister of Deborah Strober and devoted grandmother of Rebecca, Rachel, Rena, Aviva and Noah. Relatives and friends are invited to Services, Friday 11:00 A.M., JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 4737 Street Road, Trevose, PA. Interment Haym Salomon Memorial Park. Shiva, at the late residence, Sunday through Wednesday from 5:00 - 7:30 P.M., with Services at 6:30 P.M. Contributions in her memory may be made to any .
Published on Philly.com on June 28, 2019