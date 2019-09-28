Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JUDITH SCHLANK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JUDITH F. (Feldgus) SCHLANK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JUDITH F. (Feldgus) SCHLANK Notice
SCHLANK
JUDITH F. (nee Feldgus)
September 26, 2019. Wife of the late Lionel I.; mother of Dean Stone, Robert (Lisa) Schlank, and Jill Schlank; grandmother of Jordyn and Garrett.
Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Sunday, 11 A.M. precisely, GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton PA 18966. Int. Roosevelt Mem. Park. Shiva will be observed Sunday only at the home of Jill Schlank. Contributions in her memory may be made to Beth Sholom Congregation, 8231 Old York Rd., Elkins Park PA 19027, or Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Twp. NJ 08205, or Lupus Research Alliance, 275 Madison Ave., 10th Fl., New York NY 10016.
www.lupusresearch.org

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JUDITH's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now