|
|
SCHLANK
JUDITH F. (nee Feldgus)
September 26, 2019. Wife of the late Lionel I.; mother of Dean Stone, Robert (Lisa) Schlank, and Jill Schlank; grandmother of Jordyn and Garrett.
Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Sunday, 11 A.M. precisely, GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton PA 18966. Int. Roosevelt Mem. Park. Shiva will be observed Sunday only at the home of Jill Schlank. Contributions in her memory may be made to Beth Sholom Congregation, 8231 Old York Rd., Elkins Park PA 19027, or Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Twp. NJ 08205, or Lupus Research Alliance, 275 Madison Ave., 10th Fl., New York NY 10016.
www.lupusresearch.org
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 28, 2019