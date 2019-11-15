|
|
ZUCKER
JUDITH GAY (nee Usdin)
On November 13, 2019. Wife of the late Aaron Steele Zucker. Mother of Deborah (Gregory) Winfield, Esq., Karen Zucker, Esq. (Daniel Wilson), Daniel (Nanette) Zucker, Esq., and Dr. Amy Zucker (Dr. Edward Schuman). Adored grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 5. Services Private. Contri-butions in her memory may be made to Special People in the Northeast (SPIN), 10501 Drummond Rd., Phila., PA 19154, www.spininc.org.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 15, 2019