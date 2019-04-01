Home

JUDITH (Kapustin) KATZ

JUDITH (Kapustin) KATZ Notice
KATZ
JUDITH (nee Kapustin)
March 28, 2019, of Haverford, PA, formerly of Narberth, PA; beloved partner of Marilyn Arnott; loving mother of Rachael (J. Micah Zimmerman) and Noah (Carrie Leung) Katz; cherished grandmother of Nina Rose, Jacob Max, Mira Fei and Asher Lin. Also survived by the father of her children, Solomon Katz; and her sister, Ruth Kapustin Haines. Predeceased by her sister, the late Myrna Kapustin Brind.
Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Wednesday, 1 P.M., at Haym Salomon Memorial Park, 200 Moores Rd., Frazer, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation www.parkinson.org or
www.michaeljfox.org

www.levinefuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 1, 2019
