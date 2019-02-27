Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
JUDITH L. "JUDI" (Bassinger) DiCINTIO-CRISWELL

JUDITH L. "JUDI" (Bassinger) DiCINTIO-CRISWELL Notice
DiCINTIO-CRISWELL
JUDITH L. "JUDI" (nee Bassinger)


Age 93, of Havertown, PA, on February 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Criswell, Sr. and Romolo J. DiCintio, Esq. Survived by her daughters Donna-Rae DiCintio Bond, Judith DiCintio Hamilton and Deborah DiCintio Lang, 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grand-children. Sister of Donald Hooper and the late Harold Bassinger, Barbara Jean Genton and Jack Bassinger. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Saturday 10:00-11:00 A.M. Annunciation BVM Church, 401 Brookline Blvd., Havertown, PA and to her Funeral Mass at 11:00 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Main Line Health Hospice, c/o Lankenau Hospital, 100 E. Lancaster Avenue, Wynnewood, PA 19096 would be appreciated. Arr. THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA, (610) 449-0300.

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 27, 2019
