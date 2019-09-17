|
DAUSCHER
JUDITH M.
Age 76, of Phoenixville, PA, formerly of Havertown, PA on Sept. 15, 2019. Beloved wife of Kenneth R. Dauscher; loving mother of Karolyn L. McKelvey (Paul), Andrea L. Gulen (Anthony), and Judith A. Herald (Scott); adoring grandmother of Madelyn, Erin, Kyle, Samuel, Nathan, Jacob, and Sydney; caring sister of Cindy Naudascher (Gregory) and John C. Miller (Karen). Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation 7-9 P.M. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 366 W. Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087, 610-989-9600, and to her Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Friday at Washing-ton Memorial Chapel, Route 23 at Valley Forge National Historical Park, Valley Forge, PA 19481. Interment Washington Memorial Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Dysautonomia International, P.O. Box 596, East Moriches, NY 11940 or
http://www.dysautonomiainternational.org/;. Online condolences
www.donohuefuneralhome.com
