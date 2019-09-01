|
HILDERBRAND
JUDITH M.
76 of White Horse Village, Newtown Square, PA, died August 28, 2019. She was born and raised in Ilian, New York. She attended Briarcliff Junior College; received her BA from Syracuse University; and a Master's Degree in Curriculum Education from George Washington University. Judith taught Exceptional Children for seven years and first grade for six years in Maryland before relocating to PA where she shifted from teaching to being a mother who was very socially active with Historic Waynesborough in Paoli, Old Eagle Garden Club in Wayne, The Tory Hill Questers, and she served on the Board of Directors for The Devon Horse Show Country Fair. After relocation to White Horse Village in 2013, she became active in many social activities there, until health conditions slowed her involvement. She is survived by her husband, Duane E. Thurman and children, Heather Thorpe (MD), Randy Osteen (MD), plus step-children Elin Hilderbrand (MA), Eric Hilderbrand (CT), Douglas Hilderbrand (VA), Douglas Thurman (IL), and Debra Barkley (NC); and nineteen grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, 21st of September, 2019 at St. David's Episcopal Church, 763 S. Valley Forge Road, Wayne, PA. Interment at St. David's Episcopal Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 125 South 9th Street, Suite 202, Philadelphia, PA 19107.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 1, 2019