MILLER
JUDITH (nee Feinberg)
On August 27, 2019, of Dresher, PA. Wife of the late Myron "Mike" Miller; loving mother of Craig (Jamie) Miller, and Staci (Jon) Steinfeld. Adored Grammy of Josh, Ari, Izzy and Mya.
Relatives and friends are invited to Chapel Services Thursday, 12 Noon, at JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 4737 Street Road, Trevose. Interment Roosevelt Memorial Park. The family will return to the late residence 5 to 8 P.M., with Services beginning at 7 P.M. There will be a gathering on Saturday, 7 to 9:30 P.M., with a Havdalah Service at the residence of Jon and Staci Steinfeld. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Fox Chase Cancer Center
www.foxchase.org/giving/how-to-give
www.levinefuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 28, 2019