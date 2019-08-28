Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.
4737 Street Road
Trevose, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Resources
More Obituaries for JUDITH MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JUDITH (Feinberg) MILLER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JUDITH (Feinberg) MILLER Notice
MILLER
JUDITH (nee Feinberg)
On August 27, 2019, of Dresher, PA. Wife of the late Myron "Mike" Miller; loving mother of Craig (Jamie) Miller, and Staci (Jon) Steinfeld. Adored Grammy of Josh, Ari, Izzy and Mya.
Relatives and friends are invited to Chapel Services Thursday, 12 Noon, at JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 4737 Street Road, Trevose. Interment Roosevelt Memorial Park. The family will return to the late residence 5 to 8 P.M., with Services beginning at 7 P.M. There will be a gathering on Saturday, 7 to 9:30 P.M., with a Havdalah Service at the residence of Jon and Staci Steinfeld. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Fox Chase Cancer Center
www.foxchase.org/giving/how-to-give

www.levinefuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JUDITH's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now