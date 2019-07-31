|
S. JUDITH MONAHAN, SSJ
(Formerly S. Helen Lawrence)
On July 29, 2019, age 80. Daughter of the late Lawrence and Helen Monahan. Sister of Louise Rochette and the late Lawrence Monahan. Also survived by a niece Mary Ellen Griffith and nephew Joseph Monahan and members of her Congregation The Sisters of St. Joseph. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Friday 1:30 P.M. followed by Funeral Mass 3 P.M. at St. Joseph Villa. Int. Villa Cem. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissachickon Ave., Flour-town, PA 19031.
