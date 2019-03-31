HYMAN

JUDITH R.

Of Philadelphia, on March 26, 2019. Born in Hartford Conn. on Oct. 18, 1934, to Bebe and Maxwell Rulnick. She was predeceased by a loving husband Irwin Hyman (Ike) -for nearly 50 years- and son, Charles Hyman(Chuck).

Judith's life was dedicated to philanthropy and social justice and she led and directed many initiatives to support dis-tinguished institutions in the arts, education, literacy, healthcare and social services, including Barnard College, Weill Cornell Medical Center, The Shoah Foundation, The Juvenile Diabetes Foundation and Mighty Writers of Philadelphia. She was instru-mental in designing The Cam-paign to Build The Kimmel Center for The Performing Arts and most recently served on the board of wePAC (West Philadelphia Alliance for Children). An ardent reader, traveler art -and music - lover, Judith was devoted to her family and wide circle of friends and was admired for her wit, her generosity, her kindness and her passion for improving people's lives. She is survived by her sister Dianne Rulnick; sister-in-law Kathleen Candy; daughter Pamela Kingsberry, son-in-law Donald Kingsberry, daughter-in-law Barbara Hyman, 4 grandchildren and 2 great-granddaughters. A Memorial Celebration of her life will take place in June. Donations in her memory may be made to WePAC. www.wepac.org

