JUDITH ROSE

JUDITH ROSE Notice
ROSE
JUDITH
62, of Broomall, PA passed away peacefully on March 30, 2019 after a heroic battle with ALS. Born in Philadelphia to the late Bernice (nee Carlin) and Marvin Rose, Judith was a devoted mother, sister, and friend. She is survived by beloved partner Fred Weisblatt, daughter Jessica, brothers Jonathan (Marci) and Michael, niece Emily, nephew Ian, and extended family and friends. Services will be held Tuesday, 1 P.M., at JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPELS (WEST), 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall PA. Contributions in her memory may be made to the ALS Association (www.alsa.org) or donor's choice.

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 1, 2019
