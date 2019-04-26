ROSENBLEETH

JUDITH (nee Alesker)

On April 24, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard M. Rosenbleeth. Treasured mother of Dori Rosenbleeth and Lyn R. Lavin (Howard). Cherished grand-mother of Noah C. Lavin and Sydney R. Lavin.

She was movie star glamorous on the outside with a graceful and magnificent heart on the inside. She was fascinated by art, fashion, culture, design, flowers, travel, and any type of aesthetic beauty. A keen observer of character, she was the ultimate in refinement; an optimistic woman of substance from a bygone era. Private, clever, and fun with an ironic sense of humor, she was the ultimate arbiter of taste and style - a true force, not to be out-done by her kind and generous heart. She was perfect and the legacy she created lives on in her family.

Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Monday, 1 P.M. precisely, at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS 6410 N. Broad St. Interment. Montefiore Cemetery. Shiva will be observed at the home of Lyn and Howard Lavin following burial on Monday only. Contri-butions in her memory may be made to

www.komenphiladelphia.org or Herb It Forward Foundation

www.herbie.com www.goldsteinsfuneral.com





