FARRELL

JUDITH SARAH

Beloved mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, great-aunt, Judy passed away quietly near her home in Lake Wales, FL. She was 78.

Judy was born and raised in West Philadelphia, attended St. Rosa Lima and was a graduate of West Catholic High School. She was married to Jerry Farrell, a Korean War Veteran who served four years in the Army and a year and half with the Air Force.

She spent the early years of her life living in West Philadelphia, Delaware County before moving to Lake Wales in 2007. A working mother she spent 28 years working for at the Philadelphia Daily News/Inquirer. Though retired from working she continued staying active volunteering at the local hospital and singing in her church choir. Her loving heart also lead her to rescue several dogs from shelter(s).

A devoted, thoughtful, caring woman, Judy raised 4 sons. She is grandmother and great-grand-mother with 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her son's Joseph (Lori), Michael, Jerry and Gregory (Tammi). Judy was the oldest of four children to Alice and Rocco De Angelis, brother, Michael and sisters, Alice and Victoria.

She will be remembered for her wisdom, her intelligence, her kindness, her courage and her compassion. Judy's family and friends will dearly miss her.

Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, June 12th, at St. Dorothy Church in Drexel Hill, PA. Service will open for greeting at 9 A.M. with Mass to begin at 10 A.M., followed by Interment at Holy Cross in Yeadon. With a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Judy Farrell's name to Fisher House Foundation. Started in 1990, this organization is best known for its network of comfort homes where military and veterans' families can stay at no cost, while a loved one is receiving treatment.

Published on Philly.com on June 9, 2019