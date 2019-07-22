Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home
19 E Germantown Pike
East Norriton, PA 19401
(610) 277-1600
Resources
More Obituaries for JUDSON NEWBURG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JUDSON E. NEWBURG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JUDSON E. NEWBURG Notice
NEWBURG
JUDSON E.
94, of Audubon, PA on June 18, 2019. Retired Deputy Executive Director of the Delaware County Intermediate Unit. Beloved husband of Mary Lou (Kurtz) Newburg. Devoted father of Dr. Cheryl Newburg (& Brad Nason) and Gary J. Newburg. Brother of the late Norman Newburg. Proud grandfather of Leah Newburg-Nason. Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 11:00 AM at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 2725 Egypt Road, Audubon, PA. Friends may call from 10 to 10:45 A.M. at Church. Int. private at a later date in Valley Forge Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to: , PO Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777 or The American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839.

MOORE, SNEAR & RUGGIERO OF EAST NORRITON (610) 277-1600 www.msrfh.com

Published on Philly.com on July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now