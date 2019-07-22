|
NEWBURG
JUDSON E.
94, of Audubon, PA on June 18, 2019. Retired Deputy Executive Director of the Delaware County Intermediate Unit. Beloved husband of Mary Lou (Kurtz) Newburg. Devoted father of Dr. Cheryl Newburg (& Brad Nason) and Gary J. Newburg. Brother of the late Norman Newburg. Proud grandfather of Leah Newburg-Nason. Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 11:00 AM at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 2725 Egypt Road, Audubon, PA. Friends may call from 10 to 10:45 A.M. at Church. Int. private at a later date in Valley Forge Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to: , PO Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777 or The American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839.
