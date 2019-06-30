|
GREENBERG
JUDY GREENBERG (nee Shelow)
Age 80, of NE Philadelphia, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2019. Her family was her greatest joy. Beloved wife to Seymore; devoted mother of Randi (Jack) Cohen, Michele (Barry) Susson, Bonnie (Brad) Cooper, Ellen (Michael Nelson Rizzo) Greenberg; adored grandmother of Alyssa, Zach, Samantha, Caleb (Emilie), Tamara, Jaimie, Danielle, Elise, Benjamin, Daniel, Luke, Jaron; great-grandson, Milo and will always be cherished by family and friends. She was proud of her work with Jewish organizations throughout her lifetime. Family and friends are invited to Funeral Services Monday, 11 A.M., precisely, GOLDSTEINS', ROSENBERG'S, RAPHAEL-SACKS, INC. 6410 N. Broad St. Phila 19126. Burial to follow at Har Nebo Cemetery. Shiva to be observed at the Greenberg/ Rizzo residence immediately following burial, on Tuesday after 4 P.M. at the Susson residence, and on Wednesday after 4 P.M. at the Cooper residence. There will be a Minyan Service each night at 7 P.M. Contributions in her memory can be made to Gratz College www.gratz.edu. or the
www.alz.org/delval
