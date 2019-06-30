Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
Service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Greenberg/Rizzo Residence
Burial
Following Services
Har Nebo Cemetery
Shiva
Following Services
Greenberg/ Rizzo Residence
Shiva
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
4:00 PM
Susson Residence
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Susson Residence
Shiva
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
4:00 PM
Cooper Residence
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Cooper Residence
JUDY (Shelow) GREENBERG

Age 80, of NE Philadelphia, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2019. Her family was her greatest joy. Beloved wife to Seymore; devoted mother of Randi (Jack) Cohen, Michele (Barry) Susson, Bonnie (Brad) Cooper, Ellen (Michael Nelson Rizzo) Greenberg; adored grandmother of Alyssa, Zach, Samantha, Caleb (Emilie), Tamara, Jaimie, Danielle, Elise, Benjamin, Daniel, Luke, Jaron; great-grandson, Milo and will always be cherished by family and friends. She was proud of her work with Jewish organizations throughout her lifetime. Family and friends are invited to Funeral Services Monday, 11 A.M., precisely, GOLDSTEINS', ROSENBERG'S, RAPHAEL-SACKS, INC. 6410 N. Broad St. Phila 19126. Burial to follow at Har Nebo Cemetery. Shiva to be observed at the Greenberg/ Rizzo residence immediately following burial, on Tuesday after 4 P.M. at the Susson residence, and on Wednesday after 4 P.M. at the Cooper residence. There will be a Minyan Service each night at 7 P.M. Contributions in her memory can be made to Gratz College www.gratz.edu. or the
www.alz.org/delval
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com


Published on Philly.com on June 30, 2019
