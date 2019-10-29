|
BRACCIA
JULIA (nee Macchiarola)
October 25, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Romeo. Beloved mother of Alice (Jim) Dadario and the late Charlotte DeCarlo. Sister of the late Rita Venuto and Charlotte Wochele. Beloved sister-in-law of the late Norma Zavasky. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING THURSDAY, 9:30 A.M., at The Church of St. Gabriel, 29th and Dickinson Sts., followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contri-butions be made in her memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Expressions of Sympathy
www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 29, 2019