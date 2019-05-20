|
|
ZUKOWSKI
JULIA EMILY
Passed on May 16, 2019. She is beloved wife of the late Peter. Mother of Patricia, Janet and the late Mary Ann. She will be sadly missed by her grandson Jacob John Garttmeie and her cat Molly. Relatives and friends are invited to greet her family Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 8:30 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. at LAMBIE FUNERAL HOME, 8000 Rowland Ave. (At Rhawn Street). Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 A.M. at St. Dominic R.C. Church, 8504 Frankford Avenue. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial's in Julia's name to Missionary Servants of the Blessed Trinity, 3501 Solly Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19136 would be appreciated.
Online Condolences at:www.lambiefuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on May 20, 2019