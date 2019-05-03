Home

Passed away peacefully on January 8, 2019 at the age of 79. She was born on May 5, 1939 in Washington, D.C., grew up in Lynbrook, Long Island, and lived most of her adult life in New York City. She is survived by her son Peter, grandsons Reo and Hiro, her brother, Abraham Schwartz, and her nieces and nephews Adam, Alessandra, Conrad, Emily, Kira, Kurt, and Roberta. She was a wonderful woman, bright, funny and courageous. Julia's life will be celebrated by relatives and friends at Sandy Collins' historic home in Glenside, PA on May 4, 2019.
