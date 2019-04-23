Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Convent of Mercy
515 Montgomery Ave.
Merion Station, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Chapel at the Convent of Mercy
515 Montgomery Ave.
Merion Station, PA
View Map
Burial
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Community Cemetery
Merion Station, PA
View Map
SR. JULIA MARY KENNEDY, R.S.M.
(Marie Theresa Kennedy)
Age 88, died April 19, 2019. She is pre-deceased by her parents James and Catherine and sister, Dolores. In addition to her religious community, Sr. Julia Mary is survived by her brother, James; sisters Joan and Eleanor; many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation Thursday, April 25, 6 to 7 P.M., followed by a Funeral Mass at 7 P.M. in the Chapel at the Convent of Mercy, 515 Montgomery Ave., Merion Station PA 19066. Burial in the Community Cemetery will be Friday, April 26, 10 A.M. Contri-butions in Sister's memory may be sent to the Sisters of Mercy Mid-Atlantic Community at the above address.

www.danjolell.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 23, 2019
