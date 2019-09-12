Home

Wentz Funeral Home
342 E Chestnut St
Coatesville, PA 19320
(610) 384-0318
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Our Lady of the Rosary
80 South 17th Ave
Coatesville, PA
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
Our Lady of the Rosary
80 South 17th Ave
Coatesville, PA
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of the Rosary
80 South 17th Ave
Coatesville, PA
JULIA MARY LAVIN


1924 - 2019
JULIA MARY LAVIN Notice
LAVIN
JULIA MARY


95, Sunday, September 8, 2019. Loving mother of Robert Keith (Jayne), Suzanne Blattner, Debra Keith, Raymond Keith (Julie), Thomas Lavin (Pam), devoted grandmother of five grandchildren, sister of Marie Carroll. Predeceased by husbands Raymond W. Keith (1963) and Thomas F. Lavin (2009), son William (1996) and five siblings.
Visitation: Sunday, September 15, 5 to 7 P.M. and Monday, Sept. 16 9:30 - 10:15 A.M. at Our Lady of the Rosary, 80 South 17th Ave., Coatesville, PA, 19320. Funeral services Monday, Sept. 16 at 10:30 A.M. at Our Lady of the Rosary, Coatesville. Interment Calvary Cemetery, West Conshohocken. Donations to Chester County Food Bank, chestercountyfoodbank.org or , woundedwarriorproject.org
Arr. by:.WENTZ FUNERAL HOME, Coatesville 610- 384-0318

www.wentzfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 12, 2019
