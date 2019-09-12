|
|
LAVIN
JULIA MARY
95, Sunday, September 8, 2019. Loving mother of Robert Keith (Jayne), Suzanne Blattner, Debra Keith, Raymond Keith (Julie), Thomas Lavin (Pam), devoted grandmother of five grandchildren, sister of Marie Carroll. Predeceased by husbands Raymond W. Keith (1963) and Thomas F. Lavin (2009), son William (1996) and five siblings.
Visitation: Sunday, September 15, 5 to 7 P.M. and Monday, Sept. 16 9:30 - 10:15 A.M. at Our Lady of the Rosary, 80 South 17th Ave., Coatesville, PA, 19320. Funeral services Monday, Sept. 16 at 10:30 A.M. at Our Lady of the Rosary, Coatesville. Interment Calvary Cemetery, West Conshohocken. Donations to Chester County Food Bank, chestercountyfoodbank.org or , woundedwarriorproject.org
Arr. by:.WENTZ FUNERAL HOME, Coatesville 610- 384-0318
www.wentzfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 12, 2019