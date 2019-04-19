Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
More Obituaries for JULIA SANTOSUSSO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JULIA (Novelli) SANTOSUSSO

JULIA (Novelli) SANTOSUSSO Notice
SANTOSUSSO
JULIA (nee Novelli)


April 17, 2019. Devoted mother of Kimmarie (Richard) Lovecchio, Danny Santosusso, and Karen (Tim) Brogan. Loving grand-mother of Monique, Ava, and Tyler. Sister of Domenic (Ruth) Novelli. Aunt of Donnie (Brittany) Novelli. Also survived by her loving sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins, and friends. Julie was a longtime employee of Local 98. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING WEDNESDAY 10 A.M. at The Church of St. Richard's, 18th and Pollock Sts., followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Int. will be private. In lieu of flowers, family requests contri-butions be made in her memory to AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute Starfish Fund, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Twp., NJ 08234.

www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 19, 2019
