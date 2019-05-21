Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
JULIA T. (O'Toole) KAISER

JULIA T. (O'Toole) KAISER Notice
KAISER
JULIA T. (nee O'Toole)
May 16, 2019, age 89. Wife of the late Charles W. Kaiser. Mother of David Kaiser (Susan), Sheila Walsh and Robert Kaiser. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday 7-9 P.M. and Friday 9 - 9:30 A.M. at THE KOLLER FUNERAL HOME, 6835 Ridge Ave. (cor. of Livezey). Funeral Mass Friday 10 A.M. Holy Family Church. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cem.

Published on Philly.com on May 21, 2019
