KAISER
JULIA T. (nee O'Toole)
May 16, 2019, age 89. Wife of the late Charles W. Kaiser. Mother of David Kaiser (Susan), Sheila Walsh and Robert Kaiser. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday 7-9 P.M. and Friday 9 - 9:30 A.M. at THE KOLLER FUNERAL HOME, 6835 Ridge Ave. (cor. of Livezey). Funeral Mass Friday 10 A.M. Holy Family Church. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cem.
Published on Philly.com on May 21, 2019